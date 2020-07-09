UrduPoint.com
Russia Seeing No Legal Basis For US Attempts To Reimpose Sanctions On Iran - Antonov

Thu 09th July 2020 | 02:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2020) Russia is seeing no legal basis for the possible US attempts to re-impose the international sanctions on Iran, which had been in place before the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA, or Iran nuclear deal), Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said.

"I regret that the US decided to withdraw from JCPOA ... It means that the US has no right to trigger snapback provisions ... We can't see any legal or technical ways for such a decision ... It comes without saying that we will oppose [that]," Antonov said on late Wednesday.

