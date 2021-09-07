Russia's main investigative agency is seeking to recruit the help of foreign partners to assess war crimes committed by the Japanese Empire during WWII, the head of the educational division said on Tuesday

"We count on cooperation. Russia's Investigative Committee always acts within Russian and international law. We would definitely want our foreign partners to give a fair account of historical events," Sergei Petrov told a panel in Khabarovsk.

Alexander Fyodorov, the committee's deputy chairman, told a forum on the post-WWII trials of Japanese war criminals in Khabarovsk that the Russian investigative authority had evidence sufficient to revisit the crimes they had committed.

The Khabarovsk war crimes trials were held in 1949 to prosecute captured Japanese troops accused of inhumane biological experiments in occupied territories. The tribunal was organized separately from the Tokyo Trial of Japanese commanders by allied powers.