UrduPoint.com

Russia Seeks Allies Help In Revisiting Imperial Japan's WWII Crimes - Federal Investigator

Umer Jamshaid 26 seconds ago Tue 07th September 2021 | 07:24 PM

Russia Seeks Allies Help in Revisiting Imperial Japan's WWII Crimes - Federal Investigator

Russia's main investigative agency is seeking to recruit the help of foreign partners to assess war crimes committed by the Japanese Empire during WWII, the head of the educational division said on Tuesday

KHABAROVSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2021) Russia's main investigative agency is seeking to recruit the help of foreign partners to assess war crimes committed by the Japanese Empire during WWII, the head of the educational division said on Tuesday.

"We count on cooperation. Russia's Investigative Committee always acts within Russian and international law. We would definitely want our foreign partners to give a fair account of historical events," Sergei Petrov told a panel in Khabarovsk.

Alexander Fyodorov, the committee's deputy chairman, told a forum on the post-WWII trials of Japanese war criminals in Khabarovsk that the Russian investigative authority had evidence sufficient to revisit the crimes they had committed.

The Khabarovsk war crimes trials were held in 1949 to prosecute captured Japanese troops accused of inhumane biological experiments in occupied territories. The tribunal was organized separately from the Tokyo Trial of Japanese commanders by allied powers.

Related Topics

Russia Tokyo Khabarovsk Criminals From

Recent Stories

Taliban to Announce Formation of New Afghan Gov't ..

Taliban to Announce Formation of New Afghan Gov't on Tuesday

28 seconds ago
 UAQ Ruler inaugurates Mohamed bin Zayed Specialise ..

UAQ Ruler inaugurates Mohamed bin Zayed Specialised Hospital

9 minutes ago
 Johnson Confirms Tax Hike to Pay for Health, Socia ..

Johnson Confirms Tax Hike to Pay for Health, Social Care Reform in UK

9 minutes ago
 UAE Government Media Office launches &#039;It’s ..

UAE Government Media Office launches &#039;It’s Possible&#039; film series to ..

54 minutes ago
 Aerospace leaders to outline roadmap of industry a ..

Aerospace leaders to outline roadmap of industry at Dubai Airshow 2021 conferenc ..

54 minutes ago
 MBZUAI Executive Programme to help shape UAE’s f ..

MBZUAI Executive Programme to help shape UAE’s future, optimise decision-makin ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.