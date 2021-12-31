UrduPoint.com

Russia Sees Pristina Expelling Russian UN Employee As 'Provocation' - Embassy

Umer Jamshaid Published December 31, 2021 | 07:46 PM

The authorities in Kosovo's Pristina declaring a Russian employee of the UN mission persona non grata is a provocation against Russia and the UN, the Russian Embassy in Serbia said Friday

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2021) The authorities in Kosovo's Pristina declaring a Russian employee of the UN mission persona non grata is a provocation against Russia and the UN, the Russian Embassy in Serbia said Friday.

Earlier in the day, self-proclaimed Kosovo declared a Russian employee of the United Nations Interim Administration Mission in Kosovo (UNMIK) persona non grata, Foreign Minister Dominika Gervalla-Schwarz said, claiming that the employee was involved in some "harmful activities."

"We consider Pristina's decision yet another anti-Russian and anti-UN provocation carried out to curry favor with Western mentors," the embassy said, adding that it expected the decision to have zero legal consequences "based on international law and UNSC Resolution 1244, which is key to the resolution of conflict in Kosovo."

