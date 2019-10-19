UrduPoint.com
Russia, Serbia To Soon Sign Contract On Building Nuclear Research Center - Prikhodko

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sat 19th October 2019 | 08:40 AM

Russia, Serbia to Soon Sign Contract on Building Nuclear Research Center - Prikhodko

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2019) Moscow and Belgrade are planning to approach to signing a general contract on the construction of a nuclear research center in Serbia in several months, First Deputy Chief of the Russian Government Staff, Sergei Prikhodko, said.

On Thursday, Serbian Ambassador to Russia Miroslav Lazanski said that Belgrade and Russian nuclear agency Rosatom could sign an agreement on constructing the nuclear science center in Serbia during Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev's visit to the country, which will begin later on Saturday. Talking to journalists ahead of the visit, Prikhodko said Russia was ready to begin implementing the project and noted that the deal stipulated several preparation steps before its launch.

"Preparations for coordination on the configuration and determining the location for [the center] have already begun. In several months, we plan to achieve the signing of a general contract," Prikhodko pointed out.

Prikhodko also outlined the possibility of discussing a concession to operate railroads our some separate processes with Serbia. Notably, Russian Railways are currently engaged in a $941million contract, including $800 million funded by a Russian state loan, for building and reconstructing Serbia's railroads.

Moreover, Russian experts are looking into various railroad projects, including building a railroad between the Serbian capital's municipality of Novi Beograd and Belgrade Nikola Tesla Airport.

