Russia Supports Calls for Inclusive Dialogue in Afghanistan - Lavrov

KALININGRAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2021) Russia supports former Afghan President Hamid Karzai's call for the beginning of an inclusive dialogue, as this is the only way to resolve the crisis, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

"We have long been convinced that only an inclusive and comprehensive dialogue with participation of all forces is a possible step to improve the situation in Afghanistan ... We support ex-President Karzai's call to start this dialogue, which should include the Uzbeks, the Hazaras, the Tajiks and other ethnic and religious groups. There is no other way," Lavrov said during his speech at the Immanuel Kant Baltic Federal University.