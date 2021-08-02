UrduPoint.com

Russia, Syria Sigh Memorandum On Air Travel Cooperation - Defense Ministry

Russia, Syria Sigh Memorandum on Air Travel Cooperation - Defense Ministry

Russia and Syria have signed a memorandum of cooperation on bilateral air traffic on the sidelines of the Russian-Syrian inter-agency coordination headquarters meeting, the Russian defense ministry said on Monday

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2021) Russia and Syria have signed a memorandum of cooperation on bilateral air traffic on the sidelines of the Russian-Syrian inter-agency coordination headquarters meeting, the Russian defense ministry said on Monday.

"A joint delegation of Russian organizations took part in the meeting of the Russian-Syrian inter-agency coordination headquarters on returning refugees and post-conflict recovery of Syria from July 24-29. A memorandum of cooperation for the development of air transportation was signed on the sidelines of the meeting with the Syrian Civil Aviation Authority," the ministry stated.

Russia was represented at the signing ceremony by Russian logistics company Aviadelo. Together with the Russian National Defense Management Center, it is implementing the project Mercury, which is aimed at resuming cargo air traffic on routes Krasnodar - Damascus and Krasnodar - Aleppo.

The resumption of air travel is now up to the Russian Federal Agency for Air Transport (Rosaviatsiya) and the Ministry of Transport, according to the statement.

The Syrian foreign ministry has sent a note assuring Moscow that flights can be safely conducted to Damascus and Aleppo, which are already used by national and international air companies.

