Russia To Decide On Possible OPCW Withdrawal Only After Thorough Analysis - Diplomat

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 21st October 2021 | 12:44 PM

A decision on Russia's possible withdrawal from the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) would be a difficult one, it can only be made following a thorough analysis, the country's permanent representative to the OPCW, Alexander Shulgin, said

The OPCW was established in late 1990s to get rid of chemical weapons, it was awarded with the Nobel Peace prize several years ago, the Russian diplomat recalled.

"This is not a simple question, we need to take into account many factors, the pros and cons of our further membership and withdrawal from the organization ... When we carry out such a thorough, full analysis, then it will be possible to say what we should do next," Shulgin told the Soloviev Live YouTube show.

