Russia to Protect Belarus If EU Imposes Sanctions - Diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2021) Russia will protect Belarus and provide assistance if the European Union introduces economic sanctions targeting Minsk, Foreign Ministry's Department of Economic Cooperation Director Dmitry Birichevsky said in an interview with Sputnik, pointing to the need for a thorough investigation.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said earlier this month that EU foreign ministers would look at hitting Belarus' potash exports and transit of Russian gas when discussing sectorial economic sanctions. According to Borrell, a new regime should be coordinated for introducing the new restrictions. The EU official also said that the fourth package of individual sanctions could be approved even before the June 21 session of the Foreign Affairs Council.

"I think we will protect our partner, Belarus, we will help our allies.

Things that the West is inventing against Belarus provoke absolutely negative emotions. As first of all, it is necessary to carry out investigation and then think about how to react to this instead of making hasty statements," Birichevsky said.

Moscow is against resorting to "impetuous measures," the diplomat emphasized.

"As for the Russian gas transit, it is necessary to calculate the impact on the economy and the existing contracts," Birichevsky added.

Commenting on the possibility of a tit-for-tat response for the potential EU sanctions on Minsk that could affect the Russian gas transit, Birichevsky explained that "we cannot react to measures introduced against another country, we need to discuss this with partners and see what we can do."