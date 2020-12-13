Russia to Spend $15 Million on Adapting Its New Oryol Spacecraft to Angara Launch Vehicle

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2020) Russian space agency Roscosmos will allocate over 1 billion rubles for adapting the new Oryol (Orel) spacecraft to the Angara carrier rocket, Federal procurement data shows.

The draft project on the Oryol-Angara complex is expected to be ready by March, 2021, and will cost 1.1 billion rubles (about $15 million), according to the latest materials from Roscosmos, released on the Russian federal procurement portal.

The development of the new Russian Oryol spacecraft, designed primarily for lunar missions, started in 2009. The first test launch is expected to take place from the Vostochny spaceport at the end of 2023, using Russia's new Angara-A5 heavy-lift carrier rocket.

The Oryol spacecraft is also expected to carry out flights to the International Space Station (ISS). The first such flight is expected in 2024, while Oryol's first crewed flight to the ISS is planned for 2025.