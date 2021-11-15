Russia To Supply Pantsir-C1 Systems To Myanmar In 2023 - Military Service
Russia will supply Pantsir-C1 air defense systems to Myanmar in 2023, Director of the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation (FSMTC) Dmitry Shugaev told Sputnik on Monday
"Delivery (of two Pantsir-S1 air-defense systems) Is tentatively expected in 2023," Shugaev said on the sidelines of the 2021 Dubai Airshow.
The contract was signed in January.