UrduPoint.com

Russia Withdraws From Council Of Baltic Sea States - Foreign Ministry

Zeeshan Aziz (@iemziishan) Published May 17, 2022 | 04:17 PM

Russia Withdraws From Council of Baltic Sea States - Foreign Ministry

Russia has decided to withdraw from the Council of the Baltic Sea States (CBSS), the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2022) Russia has decided to withdraw from the Council of the Baltic Sea States (CBSS), the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

"In response to the hostile actions, Russian Foreign Minister S.V. Lavrov sent a message to the ministers of the CBSS member countries, the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy (Josep Borrell), as well as to the Council Secretariat in Stockholm with a notification of (Russia's) withdrawal from the organization," the ministry said in a statement.

The decision will not affect Russia's presence in the region, the ministry said, adding that attempts to oust Russia from the Baltic are "doomed to failure," as Moscow will continue to work with responsible partners

"Western countries .

.. have monopolized the council for their opportunistic purposes, are making plans to organize its work to the detriment of Russian interests," the statement read.

At the same time, the Russian Federal Assembly decided to withdraw from the Baltic Sea Parliamentary Conference, the statement added.

Related Topics

Assembly Moscow Russia Stockholm Same From

Recent Stories

Russian Diplomats Expelled From Europe Posted to W ..

Russian Diplomats Expelled From Europe Posted to Work in Asia, Latin America, CI ..

18 minutes ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi and Honorary Cons ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi and Honorary Consulate of Spain jointly hosts S ..

27 minutes ago
 UVAS arranged seminar on "Current Challenges and F ..

UVAS arranged seminar on "Current Challenges and Future Prospects of Poultry Bus ..

39 minutes ago
 CEO Punjab Rural Support Programme Abid Saeed visi ..

CEO Punjab Rural Support Programme Abid Saeed visited UVAS

39 minutes ago
 Deepika’s first appearance at Cannes 2022 stuns ..

Deepika’s first appearance at Cannes 2022 stuns fans

51 minutes ago
 Air University organizes 2nd International Confere ..

Air University organizes 2nd International Conference on Physics

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.