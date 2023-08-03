Russian Air Defense System Detects, Intercepts Another Drone in Kaluga Region - Governor

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BELGOROD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2023) A Russian air defense system detected and intercepted another drone in the Kaluga region on Wednesday, Governor Vladislav Shapsha said.

Earlier in the day, Shapsha said that six drones had been shot down, while flying over the region overnight, with no casualties or damage reported.

"An air defense system detected and shot down another drone in the south-west of the Kaluga Region," the governor wrote on his Telegram channel, adding that the incident did not result in any damage.