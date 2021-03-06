Russian Ambassador in Tehran Levan Dzhagaryan on Saturday delivered a response message from President Vladimir Putin to Iran's spiritual leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the Mehr News Agency reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2021) Russian Ambassador in Tehran Levan Dzhagaryan on Saturday delivered a response message from President Vladimir Putin to Iran's spiritual leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the Mehr News Agency reported.

On February 8, the speaker of the Iranian parliament, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, had conveyed a message from Khamenei to Putin via the chairman of the Russian lower chamber during his visit to Moscow.

According to the media outlet, Ali Akbar Velayati, an aide to Iran's supreme leader, received the Russian president's message, after which the sides discussed trade, economic, cultural and strategic cooperation between the two countries.

"Regional relations and peripheral developments have led to more cooperation and interaction between Tehran and Moscow, and the commutes of both side officials have played a great role in the process of relations and strengthening interactions," Velayati said, as quoted by the news agency.

Dzhagaryan, on his part, expressed satisfaction with the growing trend and development of relations between Russia and Iran.

"Strengthening bilateral relations between Russia and Iran has led to the consolidation and continuation of relations and cooperation between the two countries and the two countries have taken effective steps to improve ties," the Russian diplomat said.