UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Ambassador Delivers Putin's Message To Iranian Supreme Leader Via Senior Aide

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sat 06th March 2021 | 09:45 PM

Russian Ambassador Delivers Putin's Message to Iranian Supreme Leader Via Senior Aide

Russian Ambassador in Tehran Levan Dzhagaryan on Saturday delivered a response message from President Vladimir Putin to Iran's spiritual leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the Mehr News Agency reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2021) Russian Ambassador in Tehran Levan Dzhagaryan on Saturday delivered a response message from President Vladimir Putin to Iran's spiritual leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the Mehr News Agency reported.

On February 8, the speaker of the Iranian parliament, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, had conveyed a message from Khamenei to Putin via the chairman of the Russian lower chamber during his visit to Moscow.

According to the media outlet, Ali Akbar Velayati, an aide to Iran's supreme leader, received the Russian president's message, after which the sides discussed trade, economic, cultural and strategic cooperation between the two countries.

"Regional relations and peripheral developments have led to more cooperation and interaction between Tehran and Moscow, and the commutes of both side officials have played a great role in the process of relations and strengthening interactions," Velayati said, as quoted by the news agency.

Dzhagaryan, on his part, expressed satisfaction with the growing trend and development of relations between Russia and Iran.

"Strengthening bilateral relations between Russia and Iran has led to the consolidation and continuation of relations and cooperation between the two countries and the two countries have taken effective steps to improve ties," the Russian diplomat said.

Related Topics

Iran Moscow Russia Parliament Visit Tehran Vladimir Putin Chamber February Media From

Recent Stories

EXPO Centre woos shoppers, deal hunters with 43 ex ..

4 minutes ago

Master Paints Jinnah Gold Cup 2021: Final on Sunda ..

50 seconds ago

Sisi says Egypt, Sudan reject Ethiopia Nile dam 'f ..

51 seconds ago

EU looks to secure vaccine materials from US

53 seconds ago

Italy prosecutors seek life for US pair accused of ..

55 seconds ago

Hundreds protest royal defamation laws in Thailand ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.