Russian Communications Watchdog Files 125 Protocols Against Media Outlets Over 2 Weeks

Sumaira FH Published January 18, 2022 | 03:05 PM

Russia's state communications regulator Roskomnadzor told Sputnik that from January 1-16 it had filed 125 protocols against Russian media for violating the current Russian legislation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2022) Russia's state communications regulator Roskomnadzor told Sputnik that from January 1-16 it had filed 125 protocols against Russian media for violating the current Russian legislation.

Roskomnadzor compiled administrative offenses reports against editorial boards and editors-in-chief for violations, including references to extremist organizations without indicating prohibition of their activities in Russia, materials mentioning foreign agents without labeling the relevant warnings and publication of materials harmful to children health and development.

"Thirty-four protocols (were filed) under Article 19.34.1 of (Russia's Code on Administrative Offenses) for the absence or improper labeling of messages and materials of persons included in the foreign media-foreign agents' roster; 20 protocols on administrative offenses were filed under parts 2.

1, 2.2 of Article 13.15 for mentioning (NGO foreign agents) without indicating their status," the agency said.

Furthermore, five administrative offenses protocols were compiled for distributing materials of a foreign agent without specifying its status, while nine reports were drawn up for mentioning an extremist or terrorist organization without saying its activities are prohibited in Russia.

"Fourteen materials were found to violate Federal Law No. 436-FZ On protection of children from information harmful to their health and development, 14 (materials) indicated the method of committing suicide," Roskomnadzor added.

Four administrative offenses have also been filed over materials containing foul language.

