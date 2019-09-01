Russian Community in US Was Eager to Help Victims of Beslan Terror Attack - Charity

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2019) The Russian community in the US state of Texas was ready to provide medical and any other assistance to the victims of the Beslan terrorist attacks 15 years ago but Russian doctors worked out beyond all praise, Kindness Without Limits charity foundation founder Sophia Tabaroskaya told Sputnik.

On September 1, 2004, at the day of the beginning of the new school year, a group of terrorists held hundreds of hostages in the school in the city of Beslan in the Republic of North Ossetia-Alania. The multiday siege cost the lives of more than 300 people, mostly women and children.

"Russian community in Houston began to find out immediately what we can do to help victims. We wanted to transfer all people to our city where one of the best US burn care centers is located," Tabarovskaya said.

However, Russian doctors worked out so quickly and fine so that there was no need to bring people with serious injuries far from home. Many of them have been transferred to hospitals in Moscow and the city of Rostov-on-Don where they got all essential care, Tabaroskaya explained.

In cooperation with the General Consulate of the Russian Federation, Russian Houstonians launched several fundraising campaigns to collect money, toys and medical supplies, which victims might have needed. Two weeks after attack, Tabarovskaya brought all this aid to Moscow and Beslan.

During the siege, hostages spent several days without water, so even weeks after the liberation they wanted to drink.

"When I asked in Moscow what I need to bring first of all, the answer was - water," Tabarovskaya said.

Now it may seem unimportant - just water, but it was most needed at that time, she added.

Tabarovskaya brought two bags of aid to a hospital in Moscow where two boys from Beslan had been treated. Fortunately, both of them were OK by that time, so chief doctor and Tabarovskaya decided to present one bag to another boy, who had a split arm. The second bag Sophia gave to a girl who underwent treatment for cancer.

Visiting Beslan, Tabarovskaya spoke to several girls who were among the hostages. "Perhaps, it was Caucasian pride, but when I asked how I can help them, they said that everything is fine and they need nothing," she stated.

Tabarovskaya noted a vacant stare in their eyes.

One of these girls was wounded, and parents found her in the hospital after the surgery only several days later. Another one covered her brother by her own body but got a splinter of a bomb into her head. She showed no signs of life but fortunately, somebody noted that she was still alive.

"Even now it is very hard to remind that stories," Tabarovskaya said.

She speaks about a woman who saved her daughter by throwing the child into the window. However, the bullet broke her pelvis joint. "A doctor in Houston was ready to perform a surgery free of charge, but she decided to continue treatment in Russia because Russian physicians did all the best to help her," Tabarovskaya said.

Sophia did not meet with these people for many years but said she was ready to help now if somebody needed assistance. "From time to time, I remind them. Of course, we are ready to host all people, if they need medical treatment," Tabarovskaya added.

On September 1, 2004, over 30 armed terrorists, including several women, led by Rasul Khachbarov (also known as Colonel) drove a canvas-covered truck into the courtyard of secondary school No.1 in the city of Beslan, in the Republic of North Ossetia-Alania during celebrations dedicated to the start of the school year.

Extremists jumped out of the vehicle and immediately started firing automatic weapons over the heads of people in the courtyard, forcing the crowd into the school building. Only a lucky few managed to take advantage of the ensuing confusion and escape.

The end came on September 3 when a vehicle with four members of the Emergencies Ministry drove to the school at about noon to collect the bodies of the hostages killed by the terrorists. Two powerful explosions were heard inside the gym followed by a shooting. Women and children - almost all of the men were killed by terrorists in the first two days - started jumping from windows and escaping through a hole in the sports hall's wall.

According to investigators, the explosions were spontaneous and provoked an unplanned assault on the school building by special forces. The exchange of fire lasted until late in the evening and the building was partially destroyed.

Casualties included 335 people, of whom 318 were hostages, including 186 children.