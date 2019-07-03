UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Defense Minister Orders To Repair Fire-Damaged Submersible As Soon As Possible

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 09:34 PM

Russian Defense Minister Orders to Repair Fire-Damaged Submersible as Soon as Possible

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu on Wednesday ordered to repair and bring back to service a deep-water submersible that was damaged in a deadly fire incident on July 1 as soon as possible, the Russian Defense Ministry said Wednesday

SEVEROMORSK (Nothern Russia) (UrduPoint news / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2019) Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu on Wednesday ordered to repair and bring back to service a deep-water submersible that was damaged in a deadly fire incident on July 1 as soon as possible, the Russian Defense Ministry said Wednesday.

On Wednesday morning, Shoigu arrived at the Severomorsk naval base, where he held a meeting with members of a special commission set up to establish the causes of the fire that killed 14 high-ranking naval officers, including two Heroes of Russia.

"... Shoigu has ordered the commanders of the [Northern] fleet and defense industry officials to develop and implement measures aimed at repairing and returning the submersible back to service as soon as possible," the ministry said in a statement.

Related Topics

Pakistan Fire Russia Severomorsk July 2019 Industry

Recent Stories

US Sanctions Cuban Company Cubametales for Links t ..

2 minutes ago

Prosecutors Did Not Implement Kiev Court Ruling on ..

2 minutes ago

University of Karachi cancels 6 admissions over su ..

2 minutes ago

University of Karachi announces eligibility list o ..

2 minutes ago

Bohra community is peace loving: Murad Ali Shah

8 minutes ago

No leniency for national wealth plunderers: Prime ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.