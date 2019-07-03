Russian Defense Minister Orders to Repair Fire-Damaged Submersible as Soon as Possible

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SEVEROMORSK (Nothern Russia) (UrduPoint news / Sputnik - 03rd July Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu on Wednesday ordered to repair and bring back to service a deep-water submersible that was damaged in a deadly fire incident on July 1 as soon as possible, the Russian Defense Ministry said Wednesday.

On Wednesday morning, Shoigu arrived at the Severomorsk naval base, where he held a meeting with members of a special commission set up to establish the causes of the fire that killed 14 high-ranking naval officers, including two Heroes of Russia.

"... Shoigu has ordered the commanders of the [Northern] fleet and defense industry officials to develop and implement measures aimed at repairing and returning the submersible back to service as soon as possible," the ministry said in a statement.