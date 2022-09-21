Russian Defense Minister Says Western Arms Supplies to Ukraine 'Huge'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2022) Western countries have been sending "huge" amounts of armament to Ukraine, including communication and information processing systems, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Wednesday.

"We are in fact battling the collective West and NATO. When we talk about this, we are not only referring to the weapons that are supplied in a huge volume, but also to the communication and information processing systems deployed there," Shoigu told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.