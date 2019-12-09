Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, Ecuadorian Ambassador Discuss Bilateral Relations -Moscow

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov met with Ecuadorian Ambassador in Moscow Julio Prado Espinosa on Monday to discuss bilateral relations and recent developments in Latin America, the Russian Foreign Ministry said

"On December 9, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov met with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Ecuador to Russia Julio Prado Espinosa," the ministry said in a statement.

According to the ministry, the officials discussed bilateral relations and current issues in the Latin American region.

Ecuador experienced massive protests throughout the country in the first half of October with the death toll standing at eight citizens. Rallies were provoked by the cancellation of state subsidies for fuel and economic reforms.

Russia and Ecuador enjoy stable trade and economic relations, with trade turnover exceeding $414 million in the second quarter of 2019.