Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, Egypt Delegation Hold Talks, Discuss Russia-Africa Summit

Faizan Hashmi 2 days ago Sat 21st September 2019 | 12:50 AM

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, Egypt Delegation Hold Talks, Discuss Russia-Africa Summit

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2019) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister and Presidential Representative for the middle East and Africa Mikhail Bogdanov held talks in Moscow with a delegation of Egyptian parliament's Committee of Foreign Affairs to discuss the situation in the region and the upcoming Russia-Africa summit, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday. 

"Topical issues, pertaining to the further development of traditionally friendly Russian-Egyptian relations, were discussed, including in the context of the upcoming Russia-Africa summit under the chairmanship of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi in Sochi in October," the ministry said in a statement.

According to the text, the sides have also exchanged views on the current situation in the Middle East and North Africa, with a particular focus on the importance of strengthening the multi-faceted cooperation between Moscow and Cairo toward settling conflicts in this "strategically important region."

The inaugural Russia-Africa Summit is scheduled to take place in late October in the Russian city of Sochi and be attended by 40 heads of states and regional organizations.

