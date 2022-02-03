UrduPoint.com

Russian Embassy In Serbia Slams Article By US Ambassador To Pristina As 'Russophobic'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 03, 2022 | 01:50 AM

Russian Embassy in Serbia Slams Article by US Ambassador to Pristina as 'Russophobic'

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2022) An article by US Ambassador to Pristina Jeffrey Hovenier about the situation around Ukraine is "completely false and Russophobic," the Russian embassy in Serbia said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the US Embassy in Kosovo published Hovenier's opinion piece, which examines Russia's policy towards Eastern Europe, in particular in relation to Ukraine. In the article, Hovenier accused Russia of breaching Ukraine's territorial integrity and manufacturing crisis, expressing joint commitment by the US and Kosovo to support sovereignty of Ukraine.

"It is difficult to convey the indignation caused by a completely false and Russophobic article on Ukrainian issues by Jeffrey Hovenier, who recently headed the US 'embassy' in Pristina. The degree of distortion would probably be envied even by the leading Washington propagandists of the Cold War period," the embassy wrote on Facebook.

According to the embassy, some statements by Hovenier cannot be explained by anything other than complete ignorance or the intention to mislead readers. The embassy also noted the inconsistency of the thesis about alleged observance of the Minsk agreements by Kiev.

The embassy also said that Hovenier allows himself to talk about the fact that "the borders and territorial integrity of states cannot be violated by force," being in the administrative center of the Serbian Autonomous Province of Kosovo and Metohija, which is now not controlled by Belgrade due to the armed aggression of the United States and NATO against Yugoslavia in 1999.

The Russian mission also urged Hovenier to make efforts to resolve disputes between Serbia and Kosovo and Metohija.

"Hovenier should take up his immediate duties. Try to ensure that Pristina finally fulfills the Brussels commitments to establish the Community of Serbian Municipalities of Kosovo, whose powers would guarantee the protection of the Kosovar Serbs from the growing pressure and attacks of the Kosovo Albanian majority. Contribute to ensuring the democratic rights of all willing voters in the provinces of Kosovo and Metohija to vote in the elections scheduled for April in Serbia," the Russian embassy noted and concluded that the future of the Balkans is in the hands of the Balkans themselves.

The precarious situation around Ukraine has worsened over the past several months after Russia was accused of building up troops near the Ukrainian border and allegedly preparing for an invasion. Moscow has denied the accusations, pointing to NATO's military activity near Russian borders, which it deems a threat to its national security.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe Washington Vote Facebook Minsk Brussels Pristina Belgrade Kiev United States Serbia Albanian April Border All From

Recent Stories

Johnson Expresses Concern to Putin Over Situation ..

Johnson Expresses Concern to Putin Over Situation at Ukraine Border - London

1 hour ago
 IMF board decides to release $1bln tranche after c ..

IMF board decides to release $1bln tranche after completing Pakistan's 6th revie ..

1 hour ago
 White House Says US Engaged in Talks With Ukraine ..

White House Says US Engaged in Talks With Ukraine on Economic Assistance Package

1 hour ago
 Poll Shows Macron Winning Second Round of Presiden ..

Poll Shows Macron Winning Second Round of Presidential Election Against Any Riva ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan to provide all required facilities to Chi ..

Pakistan to provide all required facilities to Chinese investors in Gwadar, SEZs ..

1 hour ago
 AFCON third-place match brought forward to Saturda ..

AFCON third-place match brought forward to Saturday - CAF

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>