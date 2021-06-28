UrduPoint.com
Russian Embassy Says Cyprus Made No Complaints About Authenticity Of Vaccine Certificates

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2021) The Cypriot authorities did not report any incidents of fake vaccination certificates or PCR-test results to the Embassy of Russia, the mission's spokesperson told Sputnik on Monday.

A number of people selling fake vaccine certificates and negative test results for COVID-19 were detained in Moscow and Saint Petersburg over the past several months, criminal cases have been initiated.

"The authorities of Cyprus didn't make any complaints to us. Moreover, local media also never raised this issue," the spokesperson said.

Russia resumes regular flights to Cyprus on June 28.

According to the Cypriot health ministry, thousands of testings for tourists daily are done in Larnaca and Paphos airports. For example, on June 27, five COVID cases were identified. When the PCR-test result is positive, neighboring passengers are also tested.

