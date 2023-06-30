Open Menu

Russian Forces Repel Five Ukrainian Attacks In Donetsk Direction - Defense Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 30, 2023 | 04:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2023) The Russian armed forces have repelled five Ukrainian attacks in the Donetsk direction in the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

According to the ministry, the Ukrainian forces have continued to make attempts to attack in Donetsk, South Donetsk, Krasnyi Lyman and Kupyansk directions.

"During defense operations in the Donetsk direction, units of (Russia's) southern grouping of forces successfully repulsed five enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Bilohorivka, Krasne, Severnye, Pervomaiskyi and Kamyanka of the Donetsk People's Republic," the ministry said in a statement.

The Ukrainian military lost up to 160 soldiers in the Donetsk direction and up to 120 soldiers in the South Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia directions, the ministry added.

