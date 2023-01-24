UrduPoint.com

Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov Arrives In Eswatini On Visit

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 24, 2023 | 03:40 AM

Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov Arrives in Eswatini on Visit

MBABANE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2023) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived in Eswatini on a visit, where he flew in from Pretoria, South Africa.

The first stop on Lavrov's African tour was South Africa, where he met with International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor and President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The Kingdom of Eswatini is one of the smallest states on the African continent.

Until 2018 the country was called the Kingdom of Swaziland. In the south, west and north it borders on South Africa, and in the east - on Mozambique. The country has no access to the sea, located on a plateau, which goes down in ledges from west to east.

In the capital of the kingdom - Mbabane - the Russian minister is scheduled to hold talks with Foreign Minister Thuli Dladla, acting Minister of National Defense and Security Prince Sicalo Dlamini and Prime Minister Cleopas Dlamini.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Visit Pretoria Mbabane South Africa Swaziland Mozambique 2018 From

Recent Stories

Ukrainian Conflict to Cost German Economy $190Bln ..

Ukrainian Conflict to Cost German Economy $190Bln or 4.5% of GDP in 2023 - Study

4 hours ago
 US House Oversight Chair Seeks Info on Visitors to ..

US House Oversight Chair Seeks Info on Visitors to Biden's Home Amid Documents S ..

4 hours ago
 19 people shifted to Panahgah in Faisalabad

19 people shifted to Panahgah in Faisalabad

4 hours ago
 29 beggars caught in Faisalabad

29 beggars caught in Faisalabad

4 hours ago
 Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Tajik FM ..

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Tajik FM agree to enhance ties

4 hours ago
 Rs 111,000 fine imposed on profiteers in Faisalaba ..

Rs 111,000 fine imposed on profiteers in Faisalabad

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.