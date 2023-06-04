MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2023) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will pay an official visit to Tajikistan from June 5-6, where he is set to meet with President Emomali Rahmon and Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Sunday.

"On June 5-6, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will pay an official visit to the Republic of Tajikistan. He is scheduled to meet with President Emomali Rahmon and hold talks with Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin," the ministry said in a statement.

The parties will discuss relevant matters in bilateral relations, as well as prospects for further development of ties between Moscow and Dushanbe in the political, trade, economic and humanitarian spheres, and exchange views on issues of common interest on the international and regional agenda, the statement read.

Particular emphasis will be placed on bolstering coordination between Russian and Tajik foreign policies in multilateral fora, including the Collective Security Treaty Organization, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization along with the United Nations, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe and the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia, the ministry said.