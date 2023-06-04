UrduPoint.com

Russian Foreign Minister To Meet Tajikistan's President During Visit On June 5-6 - Moscow

Umer Jamshaid Published June 04, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Russian Foreign Minister to Meet Tajikistan's President During Visit on June 5-6 - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2023) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will pay an official visit to Tajikistan from June 5-6, where he is set to meet with President Emomali Rahmon and Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Sunday.

"On June 5-6, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will pay an official visit to the Republic of Tajikistan. He is scheduled to meet with President Emomali Rahmon and hold talks with Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin," the ministry said in a statement.

The parties will discuss relevant matters in bilateral relations, as well as prospects for further development of ties between Moscow and Dushanbe in the political, trade, economic and humanitarian spheres, and exchange views on issues of common interest on the international and regional agenda, the statement read.

Particular emphasis will be placed on bolstering coordination between Russian and Tajik foreign policies in multilateral fora, including the Collective Security Treaty Organization, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization along with the United Nations, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe and the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia, the ministry said.

Related Topics

United Nations Exchange Moscow Russia Europe Visit Dushanbe Tajikistan June Sunday Shanghai Cooperation Organization From Asia

Recent Stories

Al Sayegh meets Mexico&#039;s Deputy Minister of F ..

Al Sayegh meets Mexico&#039;s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs

1 hour ago
 Dubai Customs assists Canadian authorities in seiz ..

Dubai Customs assists Canadian authorities in seizing over 547 kilograms of narc ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 June 2023

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 04 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 04 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

6 hours ago
 Poor visibility warning

Poor visibility warning

14 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives US Special Presidentia ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate

14 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.