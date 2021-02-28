Russian Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing in Syria - Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2021) A Mi-35 helicopter of the Russian Aerospace Forces made an emergency landing in Syria on Sunday, the Russian Defense Ministry said, adding that the incident was not caused by an enemy attack.

"On February 28, 2021, during a scheduled air patrolling flight over the territory of the province of Al-Hasakh (Syria), a Mi-35 helicopter made an emergency landing for technical reasons," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry added that the helicopter was not attacked, and the crew was unhurt.

"The crew of the Mi-35 helicopter was promptly taken to the airfield by a rescue team. Nothing threatens the lives of pilots," the ministry added.