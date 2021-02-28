UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing In Syria - Russian Defense Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 28th February 2021 | 02:20 PM

Russian Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing in Syria - Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2021) A Mi-35 helicopter of the Russian Aerospace Forces made an emergency landing in Syria on Sunday, the Russian Defense Ministry said, adding that the incident was not caused by an enemy attack.

"On February 28, 2021, during a scheduled air patrolling flight over the territory of the province of Al-Hasakh (Syria), a Mi-35 helicopter made an emergency landing for technical reasons," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry added that the helicopter was not attacked, and the crew was unhurt.

"The crew of the Mi-35 helicopter was promptly taken to the airfield by a rescue team. Nothing threatens the lives of pilots," the ministry added.

Related Topics

Attack Syria Russia February Sunday

Recent Stories

UAE welcomes ceasefire between India and Pakistan ..

6 minutes ago

Uzbekistan-UAE cooperation on combatting crime dev ..

21 minutes ago

NYU Abu Dhabi Institute announces virtual line-up ..

36 minutes ago

Palestinians commend UAE&#039;s move to provide CO ..

51 minutes ago

China reports 6 new COVID-19 cases

1 hour ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 113.67 million

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.