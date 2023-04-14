Russian Industry Ministry Proposes 17.9Mln Tons Quota for Fertilizer Export - Draft

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2023) The Russian Industry Ministry has proposed to introduce a non-tariff quota of 17.938 million tons for mineral fertilizer exports from June 1 to November 30, the draft resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers said on Friday.

"The draft resolution provides for the introduction of a quantitative restriction (non-tariff quota) on the export of certain types of mineral fertilizers from Russia outside the customs territory of the Eurasian Economic Union from June 1 to November 30, 2023," the document read, adding that the quota will amount to 17.938 million tons.