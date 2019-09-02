UrduPoint.com
Russian, Japanese Security Services' Drills To Start On Tuesday Near Sakhalin - FSB

Muhammad Irfan 56 seconds ago Mon 02nd September 2019 | 01:20 PM

Russian, Japanese Security Services' Drills to Start on Tuesday Near Sakhalin - FSB

The maritime security services of Russia and Japan will begin joint drills in Aniva Bay, located to the south of Russia's Sakhalin Island, on September 3, the press service of Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) told Sputnik on Monday

"The joint drills in the Aniva Bay on the south of the island are held as part of the visit of the Tsugaru patrol vessel of Japan's 1st Regional Coast Guard. The guests will remain in the port of Korsakov from September 3-5," the FSB said.

According to the FSB, local residents will be allowed to tour the Japanese boat.

