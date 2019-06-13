Russian, Japanese Troops Get Ready for Joint Sarex Drills Near Vladivostok - Statement

(@FahadShabbir)

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2019) Servicemen from the Russian Pacific Fleet and Marine Self-Defense Forces of Japan took part in the training in the Russian city of Vladivostok in the Far East ahead of the joint Sarex-2019 drills, Russian Pacific Fleet spokesman Nikolai Voskresensky said on Thursday.

On Monday, Japanese Takanami-Class destroyer Suzunami arrived in Vladivostok with an unofficial visit. On Saturday, Japanese self-defense forces and Russian troops will partake in joint exercises dubbed Sarex-2019 (Search-and-Rescue Exercise) in the Peter the Great Gulf, the largest gulf of the Sea of Japan, not far from Vladivostok.

"Sailors from the Russian anti-submarine Admiral Panteleyev and the Japanese destroyer began preparations for Sarex-2019 drills," Voskresensky said.

On Thursday, the servicemen trained how to organize communication and inspect a vessel captured by pirates. They also performed reconnaissance operations of the helicopter landing sites on the ships that will be involved in the drills.