UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Journalists Union Urges Lifting Ban On One-Man Pickets After Safronov's Arrest

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 11:10 PM

Russian Journalists Union Urges Lifting Ban on One-Man Pickets After Safronov's Arrest

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2020) The Russian Union of Journalists (RUJ) on Wednesday requested the authorities to consider allowing one-man protests after several journalists had been detained while protesting the arrest and high treason charges against Russian space agency official Ivan Safronov.

On Tuesday, RUJ Chairman Vladimir Solovyev told Sputnik that the union contacted the Interior Ministry for an explanation of detentions for those protesting Safronov's arrest near the Federal Security Service building. According to the ministry, one-man protests are counted as legal infractions due to the current COVID-19 pandemic.

"In light of that, the Russian Union of Journalists calls on all authorized organizations to consider a possibility of lifting the prohibition against one-man protests," the union said in a statement.

According to Safronov's lawyer, investigators accuse his client, who denies the high treason claims against him, of passing information regarding Russia's defense cooperation with Africa and Russia's military activities in the middle East to Czech special services.

The US is believed to have been the ultimate recipient of the classified data.

Safronov has been serving as an information adviser to Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin since May. Roscosmos said that the detention was not related to his work for the space agency. Before Roscosmos, Safronov worked for Kommersant and Vedomosti newspapers for 10 years, covering topics related to defense and space industries. Kommersant has dismissed the high treason accusations against Safronov as absurd, calling the latter a true patriot.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Safronov's case appears to have nothing to do with his previous journalistic work.

Related Topics

Africa Interior Ministry Russia Vladimir Putin Middle East May All

Recent Stories

K9 police dogs detect COVID-19

12 minutes ago

MoI discusses ways to enhance cooperation with Sin ..

12 minutes ago

Health Ministry conducts more than 51,000 addition ..

42 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia reports 3,036 new coronavirus cases, ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Police, Dubai Sports Council discuss prepara ..

3 hours ago

SCFA holds webinar on strategic concepts and balan ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.