UrduPoint.com

Russian Language Center To Reopen In Ecuador In Autumn - Russian Ambassador

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 18, 2022 | 08:09 PM

Russian Language Center to Reopen in Ecuador in Autumn - Russian Ambassador

A center for the study of the Russian language and culture will reopen at the University of Guayaquil, the oldest and largest institution of higher education in Ecuador, Russian Ambassador to Ecuador Vladimir Sprinchan told Sputnik

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2022) A center for the study of the Russian language and culture will reopen at the University of Guayaquil, the oldest and largest institution of higher education in Ecuador, Russian Ambassador to Ecuador Vladimir Sprinchan told Sputnik.

The Russkiy Mir Foundation had previously signed an agreement on the establishment of the center, but the university's interim management viewed the idea negatively and the center was closed.

"A few months ago, the university management offered to restore everything. Recently, I had a meeting with the rector. We made a deal, chose the premises and are restoring the Russian language library," Sprinchan said.

The ambassador added that there are still organizational issues that need to be resolved, but the center will start operating in September or October.

Related Topics

Education Russia Guayaquil Vladimir Putin Ecuador September October Agreement

Recent Stories

Prime Minister grieved over death toll in Rahimyar ..

Prime Minister grieved over death toll in Rahimyar Khan tragedy

48 seconds ago
 Delta Air Lines to Purchase 100 Boeing 737 MAX Air ..

Delta Air Lines to Purchase 100 Boeing 737 MAX Aircraft - Statement

50 seconds ago
 Sustainable growth not possible without addressing ..

Sustainable growth not possible without addressing increasing population issue: ..

52 seconds ago
 EU Allots $3.5Bln to Finance Estonia's Economic De ..

EU Allots $3.5Bln to Finance Estonia's Economic Development, Green Transition - ..

54 seconds ago
 TECNO Camon 19 Neo with 32MP Softlight Selfie Came ..

TECNO Camon 19 Neo with 32MP Softlight Selfie Camera Now Available nationwide

41 minutes ago
 realme 9 4G – Promising All-Day Clarity is Now A ..

Realme 9 4G – Promising All-Day Clarity is Now Available in Pakistan

45 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.