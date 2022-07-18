Russian Language Center to Reopen in Ecuador in Autumn - Russian Ambassador

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2022) A center for the study of the Russian language and culture will reopen at the University of Guayaquil, the oldest and largest institution of higher education in Ecuador, Russian Ambassador to Ecuador Vladimir Sprinchan told Sputnik.

The Russkiy Mir Foundation had previously signed an agreement on the establishment of the center, but the university's interim management viewed the idea negatively and the center was closed.

"A few months ago, the university management offered to restore everything. Recently, I had a meeting with the rector. We made a deal, chose the premises and are restoring the Russian language library," Sprinchan said.

The ambassador added that there are still organizational issues that need to be resolved, but the center will start operating in September or October.