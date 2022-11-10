UrduPoint.com

Russian Military Helicopters Attract Interest At Airshow China - Russian Embassy

Umer Jamshaid Published November 10, 2022 | 06:39 PM

Russian Military Helicopters Attract Interest at Airshow China - Russian Embassy

Russian military helicopters Ka-52, Mi-28NE and Mi-171Sh attracted vivid interest at the Chinese International Aviation & Aerospace Exhibition (Airshow China 2022), the Russian Embassy in Beijing said on Thursday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2022) Russian military helicopters Ka-52, Mi-28NE and Mi-171Sh attracted vivid interest at the Chinese International Aviation & Aerospace Exhibition (Airshow China 2022), the Russian Embassy in Beijing said on Thursday.

The 14th Airshow China opened on Tuesday in the city of Zhuhai, in China's southern province of Guangdong, with more than 740 companies participating in the event.

"Much interest at the exhibition was piqued by Russian military helicopters Ka-52, Mi-28NE, as well as Mi-171Sh, which showed excellent combat performance in live action," the embassy said on Telegram.

According to the embassy, the Russian state arms exporter Rosoboronexport displayed a full range of Russian military aviation samples at its stand, including a fifth-generation Su-57E fighter jet, Su-35, MiG-35 fighter jets and a Su-34E fighter-bomber.

Airshow China, the largest aviation exhibition in the country, has been held since 1996, showcasing samples of military and civil aircraft, space technology, weapons and military equipment, air defense and electronic warfare systems.

Related Topics

Technology Russia China Zhuhai Beijing Event

Recent Stories

DC for timely completion of Cholistan Rally arrang ..

DC for timely completion of Cholistan Rally arrangements

2 minutes ago
 Bangladesh defeats Pakistan in first U-19 one-day ..

Bangladesh defeats Pakistan in first U-19 one-day match

2 minutes ago
 T20 Final: PM's tweet amuses cricket lovers likeni ..

T20 Final: PM's tweet amuses cricket lovers likening Pak vs Eng match as clash o ..

2 minutes ago
 Dry weather likely in most parts of country:PMD

Dry weather likely in most parts of country:PMD

2 minutes ago
 Govt to strengthen National Skills University's ma ..

Govt to strengthen National Skills University's main & Muridke campuses: Rana Ta ..

2 minutes ago
 Imran Khan asks CJP to take notice on FIR matter

Imran Khan asks CJP to take notice on FIR matter

20 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.