Russian Military Helicopters Attract Interest at Airshow China - Russian Embassy

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2022) Russian military helicopters Ka-52, Mi-28NE and Mi-171Sh attracted vivid interest at the Chinese International Aviation & Aerospace Exhibition (Airshow China 2022), the Russian Embassy in Beijing said on Thursday.

The 14th Airshow China opened on Tuesday in the city of Zhuhai, in China's southern province of Guangdong, with more than 740 companies participating in the event.

"Much interest at the exhibition was piqued by Russian military helicopters Ka-52, Mi-28NE, as well as Mi-171Sh, which showed excellent combat performance in live action," the embassy said on Telegram.

According to the embassy, the Russian state arms exporter Rosoboronexport displayed a full range of Russian military aviation samples at its stand, including a fifth-generation Su-57E fighter jet, Su-35, MiG-35 fighter jets and a Su-34E fighter-bomber.

Airshow China, the largest aviation exhibition in the country, has been held since 1996, showcasing samples of military and civil aircraft, space technology, weapons and military equipment, air defense and electronic warfare systems.