Russian Minister Says UK-Russia Ties 'close To Zero'

Umer Jamshaid Published February 11, 2022 | 07:30 PM

Russian minister says UK-Russia ties 'close to zero'

Russia's Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said Friday Moscow's ties with London were at a low point as he met with UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace for rare talks amid soaring tensions over Ukraine

Russia's Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said Friday Moscow's ties with London were at a low point as he met with UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace for rare talks amid soaring tensions over Ukraine.

"Unfortunately, the level of our cooperation is close to zero and about to cross the zero meridian and go into negative, which is undesirable," Shoigu said in remarks carried by Russian news agencies.

