Russian Mission in Syria Discovers Militants' Former Headquarters, Prison Near Damascus

EIN TARMA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2019) Russian military police in Syria found an abandoned basement in Eastern Ghouta, which served as militants' headquarters and prison for almost five years, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene on Thursday.

The basement of one of the typical six-storey houses that built up the Ein Tarma district, some 7 kilometers (4.5 miles) east of central Damascus, was used as the office of the leader of the local militant gang.

The premises had a library with religious literature and extremist materials, a room for field commanders, a kitchen, a shower room, and several cells measuring one and a half meters (5 feet). According to local authorities, the majority of the adult male population of Ein Tarma have been in this prison.

The militants starved the prisoners and forced them to join the group.

The Syrian military plans to destroy the facility in the near future.

The armed Sunni group al-Rahman Legion ("Legion of the Lord") emerged in late 2013 as part of the so-called moderate opposition. For almost five years, from 2013 until the liberation of Eastern Ghouta by Syrian government forces with the support of the Russian Air Force, there were about 5,000 militants of this group in Ein Tarma. In late March 2018, the militants who refused to lay down their arms, and their family members, moved along a humanitarian corridor to Idlib province in northern Syria.