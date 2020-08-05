UrduPoint.com
Russian Northern Fleet's Arctic Group Starts 9th Expedition Along Northern Sea Route

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 11:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2020) The ninth expedition of the Russian Northern Fleet's forces to the Arctic has started from the port town of Severomorsk in Russia's Murmansk Region, the fleet's press service said on Wednesday.

"Tonight, the ships and vessels of the Arctic group of the Northern Fleet left the rad of the main base, Severomorsk, and entered the Barents Sea.

The next annual ” the ninth ” trip of the Northern Fleet forces to the Arctic is led by the fleet's deputy commander, Vice Adm. Oleg Golubev," the press service said in a statement.

The press service added that the expedition would last about two and a half months, depending on weather conditions, with eight ships and vessels taking part in it.

The group's ships and vessels will pass along the entire Northern Sea Route in the Arctic and conduct more than 20 joint defensive exercises.

