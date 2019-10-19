Russian Prime Minister Medvedev to Visit Belgrade on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2019) Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev will visit Serbia on Saturday and hold a meeting with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic.

As part of the one-day visit, Medvedev will attend celebrations dated to the 75th anniversary of Belgrade's liberation in World War II, including a military parade.

Medvedev and Vucic will also take part in the presentation of the capabilities of the Serbian Armed Forces.

A number of documents are expected to be signed during the visit, including the agreement on a Russian state loan worth 172.5 million Euros ($192.2 million) to continue modernizing Serbia's railway system.