Russian Prime Minister to Meet With Lawmakers From Federation Council on Friday - Cabinet

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2020) Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin will hold a meeting with members of the Federation Council, the upper house of Russia's parliament, on Friday, the cabinet said in a statement.

"On February 28, Mikhail Mishustin will meet with members..

. of the Federation Council of the Russian Federal Assembly," it said.

The event will be attended by First Deputy Prime Minister Andrey Belousov, deputy prime ministers Tatyana Golikova, Viktoria Abramchenko, Marat Khusnullin, Dmitry Chernyshenko, Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Grigorenko and others.