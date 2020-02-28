UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Prime Minister To Meet With Lawmakers From Federation Council On Friday - Cabinet

Faizan Hashmi 55 seconds ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 07:20 AM

Russian Prime Minister to Meet With Lawmakers From Federation Council on Friday - Cabinet

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2020) Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin will hold a meeting with members of the Federation Council, the upper house of Russia's parliament, on Friday, the cabinet said in a statement.

"On February 28, Mikhail Mishustin will meet with members..

. of the Federation Council of the Russian Federal Assembly," it said.

The event will be attended by First Deputy Prime Minister Andrey Belousov, deputy prime ministers Tatyana Golikova, Viktoria Abramchenko, Marat Khusnullin, Dmitry Chernyshenko, Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Grigorenko and others.

Related Topics

Assembly Prime Minister Russia Parliament February Event Cabinet

Recent Stories

2020 UAE Tour&#039;s remaining rounds cancelled af ..

5 hours ago

Oman reports new case of COVID-19

6 hours ago

Gladiators beat United to go on top of HBL PSL 202 ..

7 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler opens edutainment complex

7 hours ago

Listed companies report AED78.52 bn profit in 2019

8 hours ago

Dubai International Pharmaceuticals Conference con ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.