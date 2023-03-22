Russian Prosecutor General Pays First Working Visit to Myanmar

NAYPYIDAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2023) Russian Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov has arrived on his first working visit to Myanmar, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Wednesday.

Krasnov is scheduled to meet with Myanmar Minister of Legal Affairs and Attorney General Thida Oo and Prime Minister Min Aung Hlaing.

During one of the meetings, the parties intend to sign a memorandum of cooperation.