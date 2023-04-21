MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2023) The Russian Prosecutor General's Office announced on Friday the decision to blacklist the Japanese non-governmental organization "The League of Residents of Chishima and Habomai Islands."

Based on the results of the study of the materials received, it was established that the activities of the foreign non-governmental organization are aimed at "violating the territorial integrity of Russia, which poses a threat to the foundations of the constitutional order and security of Russia," the office said, noting that the purpose of the organization is "to seize part of Russia's territory, namely the islands of Kunashir, Iturup and the Lesser Kuril Chain, which are part of the Kuril Islands.

"The Russian Prosecutor General's Office decided to recognize the activities of the organization as undesirable on the territory of Russia. Information about the decision was sent to the Russian Ministry of Justice," the office said in a statement.