Russian Sailors Released From Captivity In Cameroon To Be Sent Home On Monday - Moscow

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Sun 22nd September 2019 | 06:00 PM

Russian Sailors Released From Captivity in Cameroon to Be Sent Home on Monday - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2019) The Russian sailors released from pirate captivity in Cameroon to be sent to homeland on Monday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, a source in the employing company told Sputnik that pirates had released the Russian sailors, who had been abducted off Cameroon's coast in mid-August, adding that they were all transferred to Germany.

"On September 22, three Russian sailors, captured off the coast of Cameroon and released from the pirate captivity where they had been since mid-August, arrived in Germany. According to the Russian embassies in Cameroon and the Germany, the sailors are in satisfactory condition, nothing threatens their health. Employees of the Russian embassy in Berlin are currently in contact with German law enforcement agencies to clarify all the necessary details on this case.

The transfer of the Russian sailors to their homeland is scheduled for September 23, 2019," the statement said.

A multipurpose cargo vessel belonging to German company MarConsult Schiffahrt, the Marmalaita, which sails under the flag of Antigua and Barbuda, was attacked by pirates near Cameroon's Douala port on August 15. The pirates abducted eight out of the total 12 crew members, including three Russians ” a first mate from St. Petersburg, a captain from Vladivostok and a senior mechanic from Murmansk. The vessel itself was not seized and is still anchored in the port. There were also four Philippine and one Ukrainian nationals among those abducted.

