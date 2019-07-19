Russian Security Forces Detain 20 Extremists in Siberian City of Yakutsk

YAKUTSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2019) A total of 20 individuals have been detained in the Russian city of Yakutsk after it was revealed that a Tajik national set up an illegal place of worship, where the meetings of Islamic extremists were taking place, the regional division of the Russian Federal Security Service said on Friday.

"A total of 20 foreign nationals have been detained as a result of the operation.

It has been determined that all of them came from the same village in the Republic of Tajikistan ...Two of them have already been deported from Russia and banned from entering the country for five years," the statement read.

It was also revealed that about 30 people lived in the flat, with up to 40 people having been registered there in total.

The owners of the flat knew that their apartment served as a venue for the meetings of extremists, the security forces noted.