UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Security Forces Detain 20 Extremists In Siberian City Of Yakutsk

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 19th July 2019 | 11:00 AM

Russian Security Forces Detain 20 Extremists in Siberian City of Yakutsk

YAKUTSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2019) A total of 20 individuals have been detained in the Russian city of Yakutsk after it was revealed that a Tajik national set up an illegal place of worship, where the meetings of Islamic extremists were taking place, the regional division of the Russian Federal Security Service said on Friday.

"A total of 20 foreign nationals have been detained as a result of the operation.

It has been determined that all of them came from the same village in the Republic of Tajikistan ...Two of them have already been deported from Russia and banned from entering the country for five years," the statement read.

It was also revealed that about 30 people lived in the flat, with up to 40 people having been registered there in total.

The owners of the flat knew that their apartment served as a venue for the meetings of extremists, the security forces noted.

Related Topics

Russia Yakutsk Same Tajikistan All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

38 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 19, 2019 in Pakistan

48 minutes ago

UAE seeks to enhance dialogue with Russia: Fahim A ..

9 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Finnish FM discuss latest regio ..

10 hours ago

Mary Magdalene in Ecstasy presented as loan in per ..

10 hours ago

UAE Embassy hosts premier of film celebrating hist ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.