Russian Security Service Foils Terror Attack in Vladivostok

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2021) The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Thursday that it foiled a terrorist attack in the port city of Vladivostok that a local supporter of neo-Nazi ideology wanted to carry out in order to influence migration policies.

"The leader of the regional neo-Nazi association Pravye Primorya (Primorsky region's rightists), born in 2000, was detained.

He was preparing a terrorist attack with the use of an improvised explosive device," the FSB said in a statement, adding that the young man sought influencing Russia's migration policies.

During searches in his apartment, components for synthesizing explosives, instructions for manufacturing and using bombs, and four bladed weapons were found, as well as the charter of the right-wing radical group that contains "calls for violent crimes."