Russian Special Operation Directed Against Kiev Regime, Not Ukrainian People - Kremlin

Published July 12, 2022

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2022) Russia's special military operation in Ukraine is not against Ukrainian people but against the Kiev regime, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

Earlier in July, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on granting a Russian citizen in a simplified manner to people residing in Donbas republics and Ukraine.

"The special military operation is not against Ukrainians. It is against the regime, and at the same time, very many Ukrainians really want to become citizens of the Russian Federation. Therefore, this decree is extremely important for a large number of people," Peskov told reporters.

The Kremlin spokesman also said that that resumption of talks between Kiev and Moscow is not even discussed right now.

