Russian Strike On Ukrainian City Dnipro Wounds 18: Governor
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 03, 2024 | 12:20 AM
Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) Ukraine on Tuesday said a Russian missile strike on its central city of Dnipro wounded at least 18 people, with President Volodymyr Zelensky saying rescue efforts were underway after a college and kindergarten were hit.
Dnipro is a city in central Ukraine on the river of the same name. It has been a target for deadly Russian attacks.
"Dnipro. Already 18 injured," Dnipropetrovsk governor Sergey Lysak said on social media, adding that five of those taken to hospital were children.
He added that their lives were not in danger and described their condition as "moderate".
Ukraine's emergency services earlier said that a missile strike had hit a "kindergarten, a college and an enterprise".
It posted a photograph of a two-storey building with blown out windows that looked heavily damaged and firefighters with blackened faces after extinguishing a blaze that covered an area of 150 square metres (1,600 square feet).
Zelensky said in his daily evening address that "rescue operations" were underway and also said the educational facilities were "damaged".
He vowed retaliation, saying it is "important that the Russian terrorists receive answers to their attacks."
The Ukrainian leader also called for more Western air defences to resist Russian forces.
"Air defence for Ukraine is the protection of life," he said, adding that "they can save thousands of lives from Russian terror."
Recent Stories
UAE is second home to 1.8 mln Pakistanis contributing towards its development: C ..
North Korea fires medium-range ballistic missile
One killed, two injured by 12-year-old Finnish school shooter
Escalating violence engulfs Mexican election race
Tesla reports drop in auto sales, while Toyota sees US surge
Fire tears through Istanbul apartment block, killing 29
All Blacks great Sam Whitelock to retire this year
Man burnt to death by woman
Govt committed to switching all agricultural tube wells in Balochistan on solar ..
PTI attempts to politicize matter of judges' letter: Law Minister
Three wheelie doers arrested after their firing video goes viral
FWMC removes 39,200 tons waste from Faisalabad
More Stories From World
-
North Korea fires medium-range ballistic missile31 minutes ago
-
One killed, two injured by 12-year-old Finnish school shooter31 minutes ago
-
Escalating violence engulfs Mexican election race31 minutes ago
-
Fire tears through Istanbul apartment block, killing 291 hour ago
-
Civil society, observers hope to witness south Sudan elections in December1 hour ago
-
S.Africa's Zuma files appeal against exclusion from May vote1 hour ago
-
Hundreds of Philippine schools suspend classes over heat danger1 hour ago
-
Ukrainians start claiming for war damage reparations2 hours ago
-
Indonesia buys two submarine from France's Naval Group2 hours ago
-
UK urges Israel to provide 'transparent explanation' into deadly Gaza strike on aid workers2 hours ago
-
Trial set for alleged leaders of German coup plot2 hours ago
-
Death of French toddler still unexplained despite discovery of skull: prosecutor2 hours ago