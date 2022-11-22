UrduPoint.com

Russian Upper House Chief, Cuban President Open Havana-Themed Exhibition In Moscow

Muhammad Irfan Published November 22, 2022 | 05:40 PM

Russian Upper House Chief, Cuban President Open Havana-Themed Exhibition in Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2022) Russian upper house chairwoman Valentina Matvienko and Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez opened an exhibition dedicated to Cuba's capital city and titled "Oh, Havana! Transit..." in Moscow on Tuesday.

"The exhibition is dedicated to the 500th anniversary of Havana and the anniversary of Russian-Cuban diplomatic relations," Matvienko said, noting that she was especially glad that Diaz-Canel participated in the opening event.

The exhibition of artwork about Havana is taking place in the Russian upper house's building. It is the exhibition's last stop after it traveled across Russia, seen by over 1.

5 million people in 18 cities.

Matvienko expressed gratitude to those who took part in organizing the exhibition. She said that artists were able to convey Havana's unique color and the mood of its streets thanks to their love for Cuba.

"The Federation Council (upper house) will enhance our interaction in culture and in the humanitarian sphere in general," the chairwoman noted.

The Cuban president arrived in Russia on Saturday, accompanied by Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, Deputy Prime Minister Alejandro Gil Fernandez, Minister of Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment Rodrigo Malmierca Diaz and other high-ranking officials.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Moscow Russia Havana Cuba Event Million Love

Recent Stories

PM felicitates Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on his re-ele ..

PM felicitates Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on his re-election as Kazakh President

33 minutes ago
 Govt to lower down power tariff in near future: Da ..

Govt to lower down power tariff in near future: Dastgir

47 minutes ago
 Policeman shot dead by car driver in Karachi’s D ..

Policeman shot dead by car driver in Karachi’s DHA area

3 hours ago
 “Kaalay Rung Da Paranda” for Zong 4G Review

“Kaalay Rung Da Paranda” for Zong 4G Review

4 hours ago
 Armeena Khan, Fesyl Khan expect first child

Armeena Khan, Fesyl Khan expect first child

5 hours ago
 FIFA World Cup security: PNS Tabuk arrives at port ..

FIFA World Cup security: PNS Tabuk arrives at port in Qatar

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.