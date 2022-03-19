(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2022) The Russian armed forces destroyed radio and electronic intelligence centers of the Ukrainian troops in the Odessa region with a Bastion missile systems strike, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Saturday.

"The Bastion coastal missile system destroyed centers of radio and electronic intelligence of the Ukrainian armed forces in the settlements of Velykyi Dalnyk and Velykodolynske in the Odessa region," Koneshenkov said.