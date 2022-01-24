PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2022) Ukrainian and Lithuanian members of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) have challenged the powers of Russia in the organization at the winter session of the assembly, which began on Monday.

"The challenge on procedural grounds - made by Ukrainian member Yevheniia Kravchuk (Ukraine, ALDE) - was supported by at least ten members of the Assembly, belonging to at least five national delegations, as required by the Rules. It was immediately referred to the Rules Committee," a PACE statement read.

In addition, a "challenge on substantive grounds" submitted by Emanuelis Zingeris of Lithuania was backed by 30 members of the Assembly from at least five national delegations.

The application was sent to the Monitoring Committee for report and to the Rules Committee for opinion, according to the statement.

A total of 49 members of the Assembly voted in favor of the initiative, 19 opposed it and 8 abstained, with the required minimum of 30 votes from five different national delegations.

Debates on the issue are scheduled for Wednesday, the statement read. The powers of the Russian delegation in PACE remain in effect but its members cannot vote on its credentials, the statement added.

The PACE's winter session, attended by the Russian delegation via videoconference, will last until January 28.