UrduPoint.com

Russia's FSB Confirms CIA Role In Kiev's 2020 Operation To Detain 33 Russians In Belarus

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 08th September 2021 | 03:30 PM

Russia's FSB Confirms CIA Role in Kiev's 2020 Operation to Detain 33 Russians in Belarus

The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) confirms CNN information about the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA)'s involvement in the 2020 operation of Ukrainian intelligence to detain 33 Russians in the Belarusian capital of Minsk, a FSB spokesman said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2021) The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) confirms CNN information about the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA)'s involvement in the 2020 operation of Ukrainian intelligence to detain 33 Russians in the Belarusian capital of Minsk, a FSB spokesman said on Wednesday.

"We fully confirm the information released by the CNN broadcaster, it is absolutely reliable, they objectively showed the CIA role ... They showed that it was an operation conducted jointly with the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's GUR [Chief Directorate of Intelligence]and the SBU [Ukrainian security service], so we consider this information reliable," the spokesman told reporters.

"We all remember very well how it happened, our citizens were actually lured into Belarus by GUR and SBU under CIA guidance ... There was a hoax claiming that these people arrived to participate in riots on the side of the opposition, this is why our Belarusian partners reacted that way.

But all fell into line eventually despite attempts by the Ukrainian side," the spokesman continued.

The FSB spokesman described the "planned kidnapping" as an "act of state terrorism" committed by Ukrainian special services and emphasized that Ukraine was used as a tool.

"These facts that were discussed a year ago and that the CNN confirmed additionally indicate that Ukraine is in fact carrying out acts of state terrorism through its special services. This is an accusation at the level of an international criminal court," the spokesman went on to say.

"The goal of the Americans was well known. They acted exclusively in a bid to fulfill their geopolitical task to sever the Russian-Belarusian relations. The whole operation was planned solely for this ... Ukrainians are a tool. Financially and technically, the Americans did it all," the spokesman specified.

Related Topics

Riots Kidnapping Ukraine Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Russia CIA Minsk Belarus Criminals 2020 All Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Aiman, Muneeb win fans' hearts at Minal Khan's dho ..

Aiman, Muneeb win fans' hearts at Minal Khan's dholki event

1 minute ago
 KP govt to establish 40 new colleges by 2021

KP govt to establish 40 new colleges by 2021

4 minutes ago
 Qureshi praises Farogh for proposed amendments in ..

Qureshi praises Farogh for proposed amendments in criminal law

4 minutes ago
 Bolsonaro warns freedom under threat at Brazil ral ..

Bolsonaro warns freedom under threat at Brazil rallies

4 minutes ago
 UAE announces 833 new COVID-19 cases, 1,127 recove ..

UAE announces 833 new COVID-19 cases, 1,127 recoveries, 3 deaths in last 24 hour ..

19 minutes ago
 New Zealand to bat against Bangladesh in fourth T2 ..

New Zealand to bat against Bangladesh in fourth T20I

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.