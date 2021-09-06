UrduPoint.com

Russia's FSB Detained Four ISIS Supporters Who Planned Terror Attacks In Ingushetia

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 06th September 2021 | 11:50 AM

Russia's FSB Detained Four ISIS Supporters Who Planned Terror Attacks in Ingushetia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2021) Four supporters of the Islamic State terrorist organization (ISIS, banned in Russia) who planned to stage attacks on law enforcement officers in Russia's Republic of Ingushetia were detained, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Monday.

"We detained four Russian citizens who got in contact with ISIS members via the internet in order to coordinate activities aimed at preparing and committing terrorist acts, including attacks on law enforcement agencies staffers with the use of improvised explosive devices and bladed weapons," the FSB said in a statement.

Firearms and bladed weapons, improvised explosive and incendiary devices and their components were seized from the detainees' places of residence. Criminal investigation was initiated.

Related Topics

Terrorist Internet Russia ISIS Criminals From

Recent Stories

Asif and Khushdil return for ICC Men’s T20 World ..

Asif and Khushdil return for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021

2 minutes ago
 OIC Strongly Condemns Houthis Ballistic Missile an ..

OIC Strongly Condemns Houthis Ballistic Missile and Continued Drone Attacks Targ ..

3 minutes ago
 MBR Creative Sports Award congratulates UAE team f ..

MBR Creative Sports Award congratulates UAE team for success at Tokyo Paralympic ..

8 minutes ago
 Pakistan observes Defence and Martyrs' Day today

Pakistan observes Defence and Martyrs' Day today

20 minutes ago
 United States condemns Houthi latest missile attac ..

United States condemns Houthi latest missile attack against Saudi Arabia

36 minutes ago
 Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 220.62 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 220.62 million

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.