MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2021) Four supporters of the Islamic State terrorist organization (ISIS, banned in Russia) who planned to stage attacks on law enforcement officers in Russia's Republic of Ingushetia were detained, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Monday.

"We detained four Russian citizens who got in contact with ISIS members via the internet in order to coordinate activities aimed at preparing and committing terrorist acts, including attacks on law enforcement agencies staffers with the use of improvised explosive devices and bladed weapons," the FSB said in a statement.

Firearms and bladed weapons, improvised explosive and incendiary devices and their components were seized from the detainees' places of residence. Criminal investigation was initiated.