Russia's FSB Says Spy Working For Ukrainian Intelligence Detained In DPR

Umer Jamshaid Published June 08, 2023 | 11:30 AM

Russia's FSB Says Spy Working for Ukrainian Intelligence Detained in DPR

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2023) The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) department for the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) said on Wednesday its officers had detained a spy collecting information about Russian military and members of the country's security forces on orders from the Ukrainian Foreign Intelligence Service (SZRU).

"During the operational work, Russia's FSB in the DPR detained a SZRU agent, who arrived in the republic to collect information about members of the security forces, as well as the location and movements of the Russian armed forces," a FSB officer told reporters.

The detained individual, Mikhail Mikhailenko, has worked for the Ukrainian intelligence under the pseudonym Forty-first since 2018, receiving cash rewards and contacting curators via special communication channels, the officer said.

"In April, Mikhailenko was tasked with entering the DPR territory undercover and obtaining sensitive information about FSB officers to commit sabotage and terrorist acts against them in the future. Currently, the necessary procedural measures have been taken against Mikhailenko," the FSB officer added.

Russia's FSB also provided video footage of Mikhailenko's detention. It shows the spy being dragged from a car and handcuffed.

