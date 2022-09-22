UrduPoint.com

Russia's FSB Thwarts Terrorist Attack By Ukrainian Special Services At Oil, Gas Facility

Muhammad Irfan Published September 22, 2022 | 12:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2022) Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Thursday it had thwarted an attempted terrorist attack by Ukrainian special services at an oil and gas facility supplying energy to Turkey and Europe.

"As a result of a complex of operational and search measures, the Russian FSB prevented an attempt by Ukrainian special services to commit a sabotage and terrorist act at an oil and gas facility that supplies energy to Turkey and Europe," the FSB said in a statement.

The security forces detained a man recruited by the Ukrainian security service, the statement read, adding that four accomplices of the Ukrainian special services, citizens of Russia, who provided the preparation of the sabotage act, were also detained.

